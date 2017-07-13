Welcome Aldous RH's Deliriously Surreal 'Birdlife'

What connects Manchester and Los Angeles?

Aldous RH, that's what. The songwriter spent winter in Manchester, locked indoors as he constructed his woozy, surreal yet infectious indie pop jams.

But when summer came he high-tailed it to Los Angeles, working on new material at Echo Park studios.

New release 'Feelin' Blue' matches these two environments, pitting the woozy, airy production against a lyrical bite.

Out shortly on Handsome Dad, the track comes equipped with 'Birdlife' on the flip - and it gets its first play on Clash.

Blissfully surreal, 'Birdlife' obeys no rules but its own, a gently rebellious and rather infectious piece of otherworldly songwriting.

Tune in now.