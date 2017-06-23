Weirdo's Way Out Pop Gem 'Disco' Is The Sunshine You Need

Weirdo chews his way through insurmountable barriers with ease.

A DIY prodigy, the producer's work chops up the boundaries between decades, fusing vastly different styles into an ultra-bright mosaic.

Following a string of singles new way out pop gem 'Disco' drops shortly, and it's a real joy - a blistering, bouncing dollop of sunshine melody.

Reminiscent of The Go! Team at their most day-glo or even DJ Yoda's cut 'n' paste methodology, 'Disco' drapes together 1940s cartoons, found sounds and more.

We're able to share the full video, and it's a sizzling feast for the eyes. Tune in now.

