Weird Milk Capture The First Rays Of Spring On 'Better'

Weird Milk have shared new song 'Better' - tune in now.

The band's approach seems to be an attempt to invert the indie banger, supply plenty of energy shocks but playing artfully with the song structure.

New single 'Better' is out now via DIY hub Ra Ra Riot, and it's all killer guitar drums, drum splashes, and that chugging bass-line spasm.

It's a real explosion from the off, but Weird Milk seem to tie themselves in knots, placing breakdowns where a chorus should exist, and slapping a chorus where the breakdown should relax you.

A vivid, imposing return, the band explain...

Our aim with this song was to try encapsulate the beginnings of Spring...

The feeling that I think most people experience from time to time, when maybe you’re walking somewhere and Spring seems to step out of hiding and suddenly it’s there. And then, even if just for a brief moment, it feels as though everything’s going your way.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.