Weezer Take Wry Jab At Their Own Fanbase

Weezer singer Rivers Cuomo has taken a wry jab at his own fanbase.

The band recently returned with new album 'Pacific Daydream', with a sound that deviates from their classic indie rock ethos.

The move has sparked mixed reviews - some fans have embraced the change, while others have criticised Weezer for the sidestep.

Spotting this, Rivers Cuomo has posted a tongue-in-cheek message on Instagram.

A post shared by Rivers Cuomo (@rivers_cuomo) on Oct 29, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

Whatever could he mean...? This one could run and run!

