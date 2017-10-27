Weezer Take Wry Jab At Their Own Fanbase

Weezer singer Rivers Cuomo has taken a wry jab at his own fanbase.
The band recently returned with new album 'Pacific Daydream', with a sound that deviates from their classic indie rock ethos.
The move has sparked mixed reviews - some fans have embraced the change, while others have criticised Weezer for the sidestep.
Spotting this, Rivers Cuomo has posted a tongue-in-cheek message on Instagram.
Whatever could he mean...? This one could run and run!
