Weaves Announce New Album 'Wide Open'

Weaves have announced plans for new album 'Wide Open'.

It's been just over 12 months since the Canadian group released their debut LP, a period dominated by press acclaim, a Polaris nomination, and near continual touring.

So when the band finally found time to hit the studio, new ideas came pouring forth in a deluge of new material.

'Wide Open' is the result. Out on October 6th, it's led by new single '#53' - a track dominated by Jasmyn Burke's powerful vocal.

“We got back from the tour with Mitski on November 22nd and I started writing November 23rd,” she says. “We spent three months writing and pretty much figured out the album in its entirety in that timeframe. With the year we had I think we really hit this sweet spot where your brain is fully ready for something new, but has absorbed all of this information and it all just spews out. It was all really based on initial instinct and we just sort of let music happen.”

"When writing "#53" I let out how I was feeling about a lot of things. Existing on the road, existing at home, living in a time when a lot of younger people feel helpless -- it's all given me a new vigor and desire to be ferocious with our music.”

Tune in now.

'Wide Open' will be released on October 6th. Catch Weaves at the following shows:

November

13 Cambridge Portland Arms

14 Leicester The Musician

15 Glasgow King Tuts

16 Leeds Oporto

17 Manchester Eagle Inn

18 Newcastle Think Tank?

19 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

21 London Oslo

22 Brighton Green Door Store