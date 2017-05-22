Wave Wonder Kareful Initiates His Liquid Ritual

A year after launching the only wave show on Radar Radio, Kareful and his partner in crime LTHL have launched a label named after their infamous show.

Liquid Ritual debuts with ‘Fractals’, produced by the duo themselves it’s a meandering cut with a haunting melody and the kind of emotive atmospherics which encapsulate the fledgling genre.

Kareful, real name Jude Leigh-Kaufman, and his cohort have been seeking out new talent to play on their show since early last year, and are using their A&R skills to build a strong identity for the new label.

With a stockpile of new, unsigned music it dawned on them that they should launch a platform to get it out there, while also putting energy into nurturing some of the unknown talent they’d discovered.

Forthcoming releases will come from a range of established and lesser-known wave artists including Deadcrow, LAIRE, Dyzphoria, Stohou, Hefu, Noah B, Vacant, TYLER and many more.

“The plan is to have a regular stream of singles, released every few weeks so that people don’t have to wait around for the music,” says Kareful. “It’s been a dream of ours for a while now, so we’re really excited to see where it goes. It’s great to be able to support all the artists we’ve been playing on our show over the last 12 months on our own label.”

Tune in now.

Liquid Ritual launches with ‘Fractals’ by Kareful & LTHL. Click HERE for more information.