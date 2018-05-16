Watch: Wolf Alice Cover Camila Cabello

Wolf Alice covered Camila Cabello's 'Never Be The Same' in Radio 1's Live Lounge yesterday (May 14th).

The band are no strangers to a decent cover, and seem to excel in these style of radio sessions.

Opting to perform Camila Cabello's 'Never Be The Same' - alongside incoming single 'Space & Time' - the results are pretty special.

Hushed, retained, and more than a little moving, the vocal from Ellie Roswell seems to invite you into her world.

Online now, you can check it out below.

