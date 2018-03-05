Watch: TQD And Jammz Create A Track From Scratch

TQD are one of the most experienced production units in the game, a crack trio of beat makers who fuse elements of grime, UKG, bassline, and more.

Lining up as Royal-T, DJ Q and Flava D, the trio dropped a full length album on Butterz while their sets are in demand on virtually every continent.

Red Bull Studios have invited the three-piece to create a tune from scratch, with grime artist Jammz spraying on top.

A sought after MC and a resolutely independent talent, Jammz is the perfect foil for TQD, and their sonic conversation should be something to behold.

Elijah from Butterz hosts the event, which will be live-streamed online - it kicks off at 7pm, and you can check it out below.

