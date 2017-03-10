Watch: The Twilight Sad Pay Tribute To Scott Hutchison

The Twilight Sad performed a wonderful, hugely emotional version of Frightened Rabbit's 'Keep Yourself Warm' at Primavera yesterday (May 31st).

The loss of Scott Hutchison touched countless lives, but for those close to the singer it was an enormous blow.

A warm, beautiful, funny soul, the frontman seemed to generate friendships with whoever he met, and was especially loved in his native Scotland.

The Twilight Sad's James Graham was particularly close to the singer, and appeared on a 2008 live album with Frightened Rabbit.

Returning to the stage at Primavera, The Twilight Sad performed a version of 'Keep Yourself Warm' - raw, ragged, and supremely emotional.

There's only fan-shot footage available, but it certainly captures the gravitas of the moment.

Tune in now.

