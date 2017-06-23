Watch: St. Vincent Tackles Her Favourite Riffs

St. Vincent performs some of her favourite riffs in a cool new video for 6Music.

Annie Clark was invited to take control of the station's Instagram, and responded with some highly creative ideas.

Jamming on a few of her favourite riffs, St. Vincent stormed through Pantera’s 'Cowboys From Hell' and Tool’s 'Forty Six & 2'.

Watch it below.

Which riffs do you wish you had written?



@st_vincent had some brilliant suggestions when she took over our Instagram today. #HearHer pic.twitter.com/eKa04UiKXA — BBC Radio 6 Music (@BBC6Music) June 8, 2018

For tickets to the latest St. Vincent shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.