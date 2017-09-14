Watch: Reeps One Performs In Printworks

Reeps One recently took part in a special collaborative show at London venue Printworks.

The new Ballantine’s True Music Series brings together cutting edge musicians and immersive scenarios for some one off performances.

Reeps One crafteda special set up in Printworks, with his generated samples set against some imposing visuals.

A full video has been pieced together, and it utilises fan-shot footage to create a full feedback loop. It makes for fascinating viewing...

Reeps One: “I know what I want my work to stand for, and that has allowed me to find opportunities that are genuinely inspiring. Working with Ballantine’s on the True Music Series has given me the freedom to push my artistic work further than I have before. Whisky has a different viscosity to water so, when I added Ballantine’s to the audio visualiser, it behaved in a totally unique way, creating these beautifully complex and chaotic patterns, which made the creation process all the more exciting.”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.