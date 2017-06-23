Watch: RAYE Covers Britney Spears' 'Womanizer'

RAYE has delivered a neat cover of Britney Spears' classic single 'Womanizer'.

The rising singer is part of a new wave of pop artists seizing control for themselves, fusing underground sounds with crisp melodies in their chart-bound charge.

Shooting a live session for Box Fresh, RAYE decided to tackle a modern pop staple by one of the most iconic artists in her field.

'Womanizer' by Britney Spears gets re-worked, with RAYE's supple vocal twisting and turning the song inside out.

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest RAYE shows click HERE.