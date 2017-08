Malmö's Luxia is, by her own admission, selfie-obsessed. 'Me, My Selfie And I' is the first single from the new Swedish pop artist, and deals with the notion of love of the self-image - in a completely tongue-in-cheek way, of course.

She's just released a larger-than-life video for the track, which we have first dibs on. Press play below for anthropomorphic smartphones, dancers with iPads for faces, and many, many selfies.

