Watch Justin Timberlake's Superbowl Half-Time Show

Justin Timberlake's Superbowl Half-Time show did include a Prince tribute after all.

The singer was confirmed to perform a few weeks back, with the rumour mill suggesting potential walk-ons from N*SYNC and Janet Jackson.

Neither of those parties seemed to be interested in the performance, but one pre-game rumour did have substance.

Justin Timberlake started his performance under the stadium, running through some of his biggest hits before dipping the lights and casting the city in purple.

Yep, he honoured Prince, but did so without using the much-debated hologram.

An honor fit for a Prince. pic.twitter.com/EjsGPhOYiG — Super Bowl on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 5, 2018

The crowd in the stadium seemed to love it, but fans at home were left wondering about the song choices and numerous sound issues.

Check it out below.

