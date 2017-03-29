Watch: Franz Ferdinand Air New Track 'Paper Cages'

Franz Ferdinand aired new track 'Paper Cages' on The Andrew Marr Show yesterday (January 7th).

The Scottish group are set to release new album 'Always Ascending' later this year, and decided to drop by the BBC's weekly politics round up.

Prime Minister Theresa May endured a tough interview, with the host probing the Conservative party's record on the NHS.

Franz Ferdinand delivered a nod to this, with drummer Paul Thomson wearing an NHS t-shirt during their performance of 'Paper Cages'.

A glitzy indie-disco belter with a side order of dashing post-punk, Franz Ferdinand delivered the 'Always Ascending' preview with style and panache.

Tune in now.

