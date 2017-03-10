Watch: Ed Sheeran Appears In The Simpsons

The first preview of Ed Sheeran's guest appearance in The Simpsons has appeared online.

The songwriter is set to take up the role of Brendan, a guest in Springfield who becomes a love interest for Lisa Simpson.

It's far from plain-sailing however, with Brendan facing off against love rival (and school bully) Nelson Muntz.

The full episode will air later this year, and the first preview shows Ed Sheeran and Lisa jamming in her parent's basement.

Homer Simpson isn't impressed, though, and begins hammering on the wall - only for the duo to use his banging as extra percussion.

Fresh from notching up Christmas No. 1 with his Beyonce duet 'Perfect', it seems that 2018 won't be a quiet year for Ed Sheeran.

Tune in now.

