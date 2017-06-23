Watch: Dave Re-Invents Lana Del Rey's 'Born To Die'

Dave recorded a special Live Lounge session on Friday (February 16th) - and included a startling re-invention of Lana Del Rey's 'Born To Die'.

The Live Lounge format means that artists have to choose a cover, something that came under scrutiny following recent comments made by Loyle Carner.

Dave recorded his set on Friday (February 16th) and opted for something you perhaps wouldn't normally associate with the South London artist.

'Born To Die' is a mournful slice of glamorous pop, one of Lana Del Rey's finest moments and a real fan favourite.

Dave retains the mood of the original, but adds some brand new bars, essentially creating a completely new arrangement of the track.

A vivid watch, it's further sign of the confidence running through the rapper right now.

Tune in now.

