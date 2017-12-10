Watch: Bob Dylan Covers Tom Petty

Bob Dylan covered Tom Petty's 'Learning To Fly' during his show in Colorado last night (October 21st).

Tom Petty passed away earlier this month, leaving behind him one of the most impressive catalogues in American music.

Bob Dylan worked with the songwriter in super-group The Travelling Wilburys, and the pair remained close.

When news of Tom Petty's death broke, Bob Dylan issued a statement saying:

"It’s shocking, crushing news. I thought the world of Tom. He was great performer, full of the light, a friend, and I’ll never forget him."

The songwriter played Colorado last night (October 21st) and performed a graceful, moving cover of Tom Petty's 'Learning To Fly'.

Watch the moment below.

