Watch: Big Narstie Smuggles Chocolate Into The Crystal Maze

Big Narstie has always been an unpredictable force.

One of grime's most-loved figures, he exudes positive energy - but that energy takes him to some unexpected places.

So the bosses of the Crystal Maze must have known what they were letting themselves in for when the rapper the rocked on up to their studios.

Despite competition from team mates Jorgie Porter, Kelly Holmes, Alfie Deyes and Greg Rutherford he stole the show, causing social media bedlam in the process.

Perhaps our favourite moment from the show was when host Richard Ayoade caught Big Narstie with sweets - he'd smuggled them in, in case he got hungry.

It's a classic bit of television, and further sign that Big Narstie is - truly - becoming a national institution.

.@BigNarstie being told off by @RichardAyoade for having snacks in the industrial zone is my spirit animal #CrystalMaze pic.twitter.com/gJxELt1qjZ — Channel 4 (@Channel4) June 8, 2018

