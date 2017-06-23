Watch: Arctic Monkeys - Live At The BBC

Arctic Monkeys recorded a full 30 minute live set for the BBC over the weekend.

New album 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' is out now, becoming the fastest-selling British vinyl release in 25 years.

Stopping past the BBC, Arctic Monkeys raced through a short set, focussing primarily on their new album.

Dropping in 2006 single 'I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor', it's a fiery performance, channelling the same energy as their Royal Albert Hall performance.

Tune in now.

