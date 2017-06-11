Watch: Angel Olsen Performs Unreleased Cut 'Sans'

Angel Olsen just stopped past KCRW's Morning Becomes Eclectic show to perform some unheard gems.

The songwriter is currently supporting Arcade Fire at their west coast arena shows, and will release new album 'Phases' on November 10th (find the Clash verdict HERE ).

The record collects some lesser heard and unreleased gems, with Angel Olsen diving into this selection on Morning Becomes Eclectic.

A live version of 'Sans' has now been placed online, and it's a powerful, affecting solo cut with Angel's voice backed online by sparse electric guitar.

She says: "'Sans' was a song I wrote in between 'Burn Your Fire' and 'My Woman', something short and simple - but about a big thing in my life: travel and what it can do to the psyche. When you're out there and you're working and moving so fast it's difficult to really imagine a time when you were fully realized and known. You know, it's hard enough to be known when you're around! But then there are those people in your life that know you and don't need you around all the time to be or feel close - I suppose it's about that too..."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.