Walter TV's Drifting, Dreamy 'Last Day' Is Sublime

Walter TV are all in the late 20s, a time when the idea of music as a means to fame has generally drifted off.

Two members play in Mac DeMarco's travelling road show, while another is a canoe guide, sweeping through the Pacific North West.

New album 'Carpe Diem'- y'know... seize the day - is incoming on Sinderlyn, and it's a wonderfully dreamy affair, packed with burned out psych thrills.

New cut 'Last Day' feels like a three minute spell of lucid dreaming, the folk-derived guitar line perched alongside those billowing Animal Collective-style harmonies.

Wonderfully individual songwriting, it pits the mundane against the profound and unhooks itself from daily worries in the process.

Superbly relaxing, you can drift away now...

'Carpe Diem' is set to be released on August 4th.