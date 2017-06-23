Wait. Did Liam And Noel Gallagher Just Patch Things Up?

Liam Gallagher may just have patched things up with Noel Gallagher ahead of Christmas.

No love has been lost between the two since Oasis collapsed, with the pair firing shots at one another in the press.

A dual album release didn't seem to mend issues, with Liam and Noel continually bickering about each other's creative merits.

A few moments ago, though, Liam Gallagher seemed to offer a festive olive branch to his estranged brother.

I wanna say Happy Xmas to team NG it's been a great year thanks for everything looking forward to seeing you tmorrow AS YOU WERE LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 19, 2017

We're all good again — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 19, 2017

So looks like a Merry Christmas round the Gallaghers!

