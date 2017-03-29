Wait. Are Gorillaz Planning A Surprise Album?

Damon Albarn has hinted that Gorillaz could be planning a surprise album drop.

The band released 'The Fall' back in 2010, a full length project written on Damon Albarn's iPad during a full North American tour.

Speaking to Q Magazine , the songwriter has admitted that he could well do something similar in the not too distant future.

“I really like the idea of making new music and playing it live almost simultaneously,” he said. “It will be a more complete record than ‘The Fall’, but hopefully have that spontaneity.”

Gorillaz will finish the year by playing a series of live shows, with their ambitions reaching higher and higher.

“We’ve been discussing ideas for a new kind of live show,” continued the singer. “If we’re going to do more with Gorillaz we don’t want to wait seven years because, y’know, we’re getting on a bit now. We’re excited but we need to get these shows finished first. You never know what’s around the corner.”

Could Gorillaz eventually use holograms? Damon Albarn seems keen: “My dream of being able to see holograms of real people onstage is close now. That was the idea at the beginning. We’ve been very patient and we don’t have that long left.”

Catch Gorillaz at the following shows:

November

27 Brighton Centre

29 Glasgow The SSE Hydro

December

1 Manchester Arena

2 Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

3 London O2 Arena

4 London O2 Arena

For tickets to the latest Gorillaz shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.