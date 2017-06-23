Wafia's 'Only Love' Is A Sparkling Introduction

Enormously talented pop newcomer Wafia has shared new cut 'Only Love'.

No identity is singular - we're all made up of multiplicities of race, gender, sexuality, each intersecting with the next to create something bigger.

Wafia was born in the Netherlands with both Syrian and Iraqi heritage, realising from a young age that she was attracted to women.

New EP 'VII' explores these intersections of identity, vibrant R&B-soaked pop with sparkling electronic production.

New cut 'Only Love' hones in on the moment she came to terms with her own sexuality, it speaks of the joy that comes with finding out who you truly are.

Tune in now.

