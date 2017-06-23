VOKXEN's New Single Is An Ode To Female Solidarity

Ireland's VOKXEN have shared new single 'Running'.

The all-female group took inspiration from the women's rights movement during the writing of the song, an ode to empowerment, and overcoming obstacles.

The trio have a blistering, punk-edge, a precocious sound that finds resolution in that ear-worm chorus.

Out now, it comes as we celebrate the 100th anniversary of (some) women being granted to vote, while also reflecting on how far we need to go to achieve equality.

Side note: VOKXEN's synth player/backing vocalist Beccy Aisling pops up in hit Channel 4 sit-com Derry Girls... recognise her?

Tune in below.

