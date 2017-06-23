Vince Staples Says: 'Get The F*ck Off My D*ck'

Vince Staples has shared new track 'Get The F*ck Off My D*ck'.

The Los Angeles rapper suffered some criticism for his live shows earlier in the week, prompting Vince Staples to launch a GoFundMe account.

The message was simple: either shut up or raise $2 million to get him to shut up forever. Here's a note...

“Hey everybody, my name is Vince.

First and foremost I hope you're having a great day, I really do.

Second, we've got a lot of complaints about our recent show performances, energy on stage, production choice; I think one person said "it sounds like we’re rapping on robot video game beats". We would like to apologize for that. Secondary, well this is tertiary I guess, we would like to give you an alternative.

On GoFundMe.com you can decide to donate to the cause of 2 million dollars, which will allow me to shut the fuck up forever and you will never hear from me again. No songs, no interviews, no anything. If not, you can choose to let me do what the fuck I want to do, when I want to do it. Get off of my d****, or fund my lifestyle. The choice is yours. Either way we appreciate you.”

New track 'Get The F*ck Off My D*ck' is online now, and it's pretty simple but damn effective.

Tune in below.

