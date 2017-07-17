Vince Staples Comments On R. Kelly Accusations

Vince Staples has commented on the latest accusations to surround R. Kelly.

The R&B legend has a somewhat chequered past, dogged by a series of accusations relating to sexual abuse.

A Buzzfeed investigation uncovered claims that the American artist was holding women against their will in a 'cult', and this follows a high profile court case in 2008.

Over the weekend, Vince Staples offered a few thoughts on R. Kelly, and the current accusations:

This nigga R Kelly is a fool. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) July 30, 2017

Look at this nigga pic.twitter.com/aUkcn3YFnB — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) July 30, 2017

I can't believe y'all call me weird. I ain't never wore a super villain disguise & a headband. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) July 30, 2017

Since you love R kelly so much have him perform at your daughters next birthday party. No? Ok thought so. https://t.co/g9jDplrU5i — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) July 30, 2017

I don't care if you wrote the Happy Birthday song if you pee pee on a 9th grade girl I'm never giving you a pass the jokes flying. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) July 30, 2017

I'm curious on why yall care so much he clearly aint care enough if he pee pee'd on a child on tape. The man pee pee'd on his own furniture. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) July 30, 2017

Look, I won't deny the music y'all don't deny the pee pee. Deal? Cool. — Vince Staples (@vincestaples) July 30, 2017

Vic Mensa offered a rather more blunt assessment:

let's be honest, it's time R Kelly went to prison for a long time. — vino (@VicMensa) July 30, 2017