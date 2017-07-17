Vince Staples Comments On R. Kelly Accusations

01 · 08 · 2017
Vince Staples

Vince Staples has commented on the latest accusations to surround R. Kelly.

The R&B legend has a somewhat chequered past, dogged by a series of accusations relating to sexual abuse.

A Buzzfeed investigation uncovered claims that the American artist was holding women against their will in a 'cult', and this follows a high profile court case in 2008.

Over the weekend, Vince Staples offered a few thoughts on R. Kelly, and the current accusations:

Vic Mensa offered a rather more blunt assessment:

