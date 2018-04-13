Vessels Step In To Remix Public Service Broadcasting

These are busy times for Public Service Broadcasting.

Not content with releasing (and touring) a full studio album last year the group recently took up a challenge from the BBC.

Working on a special Titanic themed assignment, the band will play the finished results in full as part of the BBC's Biggest Weekend coverage in Belfast.

But that's not all, with Record Store Day set to bring a special release for fans - a 12 inch vinyl document featuring some newly commissioned remixes.

Public Service Broadcasting explain: “It's always nice to be part of Record Store Day and to support independent record shops - they've been so important for us so it's the least we can do. Here's hoping for another successful, maybe even record-breaking, day in aid of independent music across the world.”

Featuring Flamingods, Nabihah Iqbal, Dark Sky, and Plaid, it's an expertly curated collection that steers 'People Will Always Need Coal' in several different directions.

Out on April 21st, we're able to shares Vessels' stellar reconfiguration of the song, a glitchy, expansive, incredibly immersive piece of electronics.

Tune in now.

For tickets to the latest Public Service Broadcasting shows click HERE.

