Vesce Unveil New 'Self Edit' EP

Vesce caught our attention a few weeks back, a South London production duo able to de-construct club tropes to build something new.

Picking apart left field R&B and fractured electronics, the duo's material had an innately emotional feel, melodically absorbing while remaining devoutly cerebral.

The electronic pairing have constructed new EP 'Self Edit', a beautiful, at times almost wistful, document that acts as a mini-manifesto of sorts.

Airing first on Clash, the full EP is an entrancing, bewitching collection, offering new pathways and raising questions at every turn.

Vesce's Raf offers the following words...

"'The Self Edit' EP is an amalgamation of work from the past year of Dan and I working together on various material, the EP is a result of a process of writing, editing, refining and re-recording a number of tracks we made that we’ve condensed into this EP."

"It’s been a real journey working on these tracks and we’re really looking forward to finally being able to let people hear them."

