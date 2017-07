Copenhagen artist Vera has shared new video 'In And Out Of Love'.

The rising Nordic musician has just signed to Ultra Records, and is clearly in the mood to celebrate.

'In And Out Of Love', however, is much more nuanced than context might suggest; a song of separation, it explores the depth of love, and how it can enrich huge areas of your life.

The video was shot in Denmark, and is split between two people, two perspectives, and one phone call.

Watch it now.