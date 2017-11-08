Danish producer Vera combines with Okay Kaya on chilled new single 'Falling'.

The Copenhagen artist impressed with debut cut 'In And Out Of Love' earlier this year, but this new single takes him in a fresh direction.

Lilting of melody and tropical of rhythm, new single 'Falling' combines Vera's production with vocals from Okay Kaya.

"I wrote 'Falling' after a long summer listening to Buena Vista Social Club and the Swedish singer Lisa Ekdahl," he explains. "I was obsessed with the percussion and the guitar melodies of Buena Vista and I love the soft gentle intimacy from Lisa Ekdahl."

"I brought in Kaya because I’m a big fan of hers," explains the producer. "One day I stumbled along a song she had sung in Norwegian called Durer. It was so natural and it reminded me of some of the earliest Lisa Ekdahl songs."

"Then I sent my demo of 'Falling' to Kaya and asked if she would be up for writing her own part in Norwegian. When it came back it really touched me and I knew we had to use it in the original language. Her laidback, mellow attitude balances the track so well."

Tune in now.

