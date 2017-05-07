Van Morrison Announces New Album 'Roll With The Punches'

Van Morrison is set to return to his roots on new album 'Roll With The Punches'.

A true great, Van The Man has pieced together a new 15 track album that blends R&B and soul gems with brand new material.

Produced by Van Morrison himself, collaborators on the record include Chris Farlowe, Georgie Fame, Jeff Beck, Paul Jones and Jason Rebello.

The album includes classics penned by T-Bone Walker, Bo Diddley, Little Walter, Mose Allison, given a new interpretation by the studio crew.

Van Morrison explains: "From a very early age, I connected with the blues. The thing about the blues is you don’t dissect it – you just do it. I’ve never over-analysed what I do; I just do it. Music has to be about just doing it and that’s the way the blues works – it’s an attitude. I was lucky to have met people who were the real thing – people like John Lee Hooker, Jimmy Witherspoon, Bo Diddley, Little Walter & Mose Allison. I got to hang out with them and absorb what they did. They were people with no ego whatsoever and they helped me learn a lot."

"The songs on 'Roll With The Punches' - whether I’ve written them or not - they’re performance oriented. Each song is like a story and I’m performing that story. That’s been forgotten over years because people over-analyse things. I was a performer before I started writing songs and I’ve always felt like that’s what I do."

The title track is online now - tune in below.

'Roll With The Punches' will be released on September 22nd. Tracklisting:

1. Roll With the Punches (Van Morrison & Don Black)

2. Transformation (Van Morrison)

3. I Can Tell (Bo Diddley & Samuel Bernard Smith)

4. Stormy Monday / Lonely Avenue (Stormy Monday – T-Bone Walker/Lonely Avenue – Doc Pomus)

5. Goin’ To Chicago (Count Basie & Jimmy Rushing)

6. Fame (Van Morrison)

7. Too Much Trouble (Van Morrison)

8. Bring It On Home To Me (Sam Cooke)

9. Ordinary People (Van Morrison)

10. How Far From God (Sister Rosetta Tharpe)

11. Teardrops From My Eyes (Rudy Toombs)

12. Automobile Blues (Lightnin’ Hopkins)

13. Benediction (Mose Allison)

14. Mean Old World (Little Walter)

15. Ride On Josephine (Bo Diddley)

