US Girls Shares 'Pearly Gates' Video, UK Tour Dates

US Girls has shared the video for new track 'Pearly Gates'.

Meg Remy returns next month, with new album 'In A Poem Unlimited' set to arrive on February 16th.

New track 'Pearly Gates' is a real highlight, boasting music by long-time U.S. Girls collaborator Louis Percival and performed by Toronto-based The Cosmic Range; oh, and watch out for vocalist James Baley, too.

Deliciously deviant synth pop with a life completely of its own, 'Pearly Gates' was seemingly inspired by the second hand tale of a triste gone wrong...

Meg explains: "Some years back a story was recounted to me about a man attempting to convince a woman to engage in unprotected sex by saying, 'Don't worry, I'm really good at pulling out.' I thought this was a hilariously stupid thing to say and knew one day I would build a song around this line."

Chrissy Jones directs the visuals, and you can watch them below.

Catch US Girls at the following shows:

May

16 London Scala

17 Birmingham The Hare and Hounds

18 Manchester Soup Kitchen

Photo Credit: Colin Medley

