Unknown Mortal Orchestra Lash Out On 'American Guilt'

Unknown Mortal Orchestra have posted new song 'American Guilt' - tune in now.

The band took an about-turn on previous record 'Multi-Love', introducing lashings of synths and subtle electronics.

Now they're ready to take the guitars back out of their cases. The group have shared new song 'American Guilt' and it's built on top of a fearsome Led Zeppelin style riff.

Sheer electricity from the off, it's hard rock boogie stance is worth comparing to AC/DC, while Ruban Nielson's pleading vocal is among his most desperate.

Tune in now.

Catch Unknown Mortal Orchestra at the following shows:

May

24 London Roundhouse w/ Makeness

25 Bristol SWX w/Makeness

26 Manchester Strange Waves

27 Leeds World Island

