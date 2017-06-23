Underworld's 'Brilliant Yes That Would Be' Is An Icelandic Voyage

Underworld have shared the beautiful new video for 'Brilliant Yes That Would Be'.

The electronic duo played Iceland last year, their first performance on the island since 1994.

Deciding to make the most of this dramatic setting, Underworld invited a film crew to capture some imagery from the striking destination.

Simon Taylor directs the subsequent video, a stunning evocative of Icelandic scenery amid the beautiful ambiance of 'Brilliant Yes That Would Be'.

A striking return, it comes as Underworld prepare to headline Biggest Weekend Belfast on May 26th.

Tune in now.

