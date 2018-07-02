Ultimate Painting Have Split

Ultimate Painting have broken up, and have decided to scrap their upcoming album 'Up!'.

The band hinged on the partnership between James Hoare and Jack Cooper, a highly productive songwriting team who released three full length albums in as many years.

New album 'Up!' was slated to be released on Bella Union, but this will not now happen with the group said to be no more.

Jack Cooper released a statement on Twitter, explaining that the duo's creative partnership had simply dissolved.

"Anyone who has worked with us knows that the partnership at the core of this band has always been a very fragile thing, but due to an irreconcilable breakdown we will no longer be working with each other."

Very sad to announce that @ult_painting are no longer a band pic.twitter.com/qMU39izVAl — Jack Cooper (@jackc00per) February 12, 2018

