Ultimate Painting Announce New Album 'Up'

Ultimate Painting are set to release new album 'Up' on April 6th.

The band have booked up with the powers that be at Bella Union for the new record, another slice of grey-flecked psychedelic melancholia.

Out on April 6th, new album 'Up' is led by the wire-thin jangle of 'Not Gonna Burn Myself Anymore'.

There's a feeling of nervous exhaustion running through the track, that bleary-eyed, late night feel Ultimate Painting do so well.

Seemingly arising from a very real place in Jack Cooper and James Hoare's lives, it's an endearing, highly creative track.

Tune in now.

Catch Ultimate Painting at the following shows:

April

19 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

20 London Hoxton Hall

21 Brighton Patterns

23 Cardiff The Globe

24 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

26 Manchester The Deaf Institute

27 Glasgow Mono

28 Dublin The Grand Social

Photo Credit: James Sharp

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.