U2's New Video Tackles Trump, Alt-Right

U2 have shared the controversial new video for 'Get Out Of Your Own Way'.

The Irish band's not-at-all-terrible new album 'Songs Of Experience' is out now, with U2 preparing for a year of live commitments.

Israeli graff team Broken Fingaz Crew have constructed a stop motion video for 'Get Out Of Your Own Way', and it's a blistering political statement.

Placing members of the KKK on the White House lawn, it openly addresses Trump's Presidency and his relationship with the Alt-Right.

The crew comment:

The video addresses the current political situation. 2017 for us was the year fascists worldwide felt confident enough to raise their heads again, encouraged by Trump and other world leaders, who use people's fear to build more walls and segregation.

Watch the video below.

