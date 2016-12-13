U2 Share New Song 'You're The Best Thing About Me'

U2 have shared new song 'You're The Best Thing About Me'.

The Irish group will release new album 'Songs Of Experience' later in the year, the follow up to their 2014 album 'Songs Of Innocence'.

New song 'You're The Best Thing About Me' finds the band in joyous mood, an exuberant rocker with some trademark The Edge guitar lines.

Tune in now.

'Songs Of Experience' will be released later this year.

For tickets to the latest U2 shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.