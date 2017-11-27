Tye Die Tapes To Sponsor Yorkshire's International Football Team

Cassette label Tye Die Tapes is set to sponsor Yorkshire's international football team.

The sporting venture was set up recently, with the Yorkshire Independent Football Association set to compete in international competition.

The first friendly has been announced, with Yorkshire set to play Ellan Vannin, the international team representing the Isle of Man.

Eager to get involved, Tye Die Tapes have decided to sponsor the venture, fulfilling a long-standing ambition.

The label explain:

Tye Die Tapes celebrates entering its 8th year by achieving its single goal as a record label, to sponsor a non-league football team. We never thought that "non-league" would mean "international" and that the team would be Yorkshire. Our teenage fantasies of a team to represent the county of Yorkshire are coming true and it's happening on the non-league football grounds we frequent.

So there you go. Stay in touch with the Yorkshire Independent Football Association HERE.

Pick up the latest Tye Die Tapes releases at their Bandcamp.

