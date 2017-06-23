Two Members Of Pussy Riot Have Gone Missing In Crimea

27 · 02 · 2018
Pussy Riot are asking for information after two members went missing in Crimea.

The riot grrrl group have an antipathetic relationship with the Russian authorities, leading to the arrest of three members following an impromptu show.

Continuing their activities, Pussy Riot has grown into an internationally acclaimed act, helping to raise awareness of the struggle to human rights in Russia.

A few days ago Pussy Riot members Olya Borisova and Sasha Sofeev were detained by FSB after attempting to enter Crimea:

Now, the group claim the two have gone missing, and are pleading for information.

If you know anything, please find them on social media HERE.

