Two Members Of Pussy Riot Have Gone Missing In Crimea

Pussy Riot are asking for information after two members went missing in Crimea.

The riot grrrl group have an antipathetic relationship with the Russian authorities, leading to the arrest of three members following an impromptu show.

Continuing their activities, Pussy Riot has grown into an internationally acclaimed act, helping to raise awareness of the struggle to human rights in Russia.

A few days ago Pussy Riot members Olya Borisova and Sasha Sofeev were detained by FSB after attempting to enter Crimea:

two pussy riot members Olya Borisova and Sasha Sofeev have just been detained in Crimea. they're now being held at the local FSB department.



they were arrested at the very first second they stepped on the land of Crimea. https://t.co/zbKgnBaGVP — Pussy Riot (@pussyrrriot) February 25, 2018

Now, the group claim the two have gone missing, and are pleading for information.

Two Pussy Riot members are missing. Olya Borisova & Sasha Sofeev disappeared in Crimea yesterday.



FSB detained them several times. Yesterday cops broke their phones and computers. We can not reach out to them.



We don't know what has happened to them. pic.twitter.com/6pRtgCIbi3 — Pussy Riot (@pussyrrriot) February 27, 2018

If you know anything, please find them on social media HERE .

