Two Another Hit A Real Groove On 'Hoping You Changed'

London outfit Two Another are ready to share delicious new bumper 'Hoping You Changed'.

The duo sparked word of mouth hype earlier this year, with stellar support slots with the likes of SG Lewis helping their cause.

Impeccable songwriting matched to an endearing sense of funk, Two Another make party music that leaves a real trace of emotion.

New single 'Hoping You Changed' might just be their finest moment yet, matching a slick sense of 70s soul - think Marvin, think Curtis - alongside a gritty UK outlook.

Dappled in brass and electronics, 'Hoping You Changed' has that bittersweet after-taste, a feeling that no matter how much we want change to occur, it just won't fall into place.

Tune in now.

Catch Two Another at London's Hoxton Bar & Kitchen on February 28th.

