Tune-Yards Announce New Album 'I can feel you creep into my private life'

Tune-Yards will release new album 'I can feel you creep into my private life' on January 19th.

Merrill Garbus is joined by Nate Brenner for the new project, in which Tune-Yards officially become a duo for the first time.

'I can feel you creep into my private life' is billed as a dense, ambitious return, with lyrical subjects including race, politics, intersectional feminism and environmental prophecies.

A 12 track opus, the album is led out by emphatic new cut 'Look At Your Hands'. Merrill Garbus explains...

"Yes, the world is a mess, but I've been attempting to look more and more inward: how do all of these "isms" that we live in manifest in me, in my daily activities, interactions?"

"Some of the 80s throwback production came from wanting the vocals to sound robotic, maybe to counter the sincerity of the lyrics. I started sampling my vocals in an MPC which I've wanted to do for years, and there was something that felt really right about my voice being trapped in a machine."

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. Heart Attack

2. Coast to Coast

3. ABC 123

4. Now as Then

5. Honesty

6. Colonizer

7. Look at Your Hands

8. Home

9. Hammer

10. Who Are You

11. Private Life

12. Free

