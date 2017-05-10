Tula Shares The Visuals For 'Bullet'

Swedish born and Berlin based, Tula is a force to be reckoned with.

Soaring to international acclaim following her collaboration with The Glitch Mob, she's now ready to focus on her own vision.

New single 'Bullet' is a potent, intoxicating slice of alt-pop, matching different flavours to produce something unique.

"Some songs just arrive with no effort, without thought," she recalls. "'Bullet' shot me like that. I was on a plane and the lyric and melody just came to me."

"As I had nothing to record it with at that moment I had to keep singing the melody to myself throughout the whole flight, I was super scared it would slip my mind. The people around me must have thought I was losing it or that I was praying or something. I just sang and sang for it to not disappear, when we landed I asked the woman sitting beside me if I could just make one call with her phone and called my answering machine sang it loudly into her phone to not miss a note."

The visuals build on the subtle atmosphere of the song, a striking video laced with her unique, inventive style.

Tune in below.

