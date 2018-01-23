Tributes Pour In For Mark E. Smith

A host of artists have paid their respects following the news of Mark E. Smith's passing.

The Fall's iconoclastic frontman had been in poor health for some time, forcing the cancellation of the band's American tour last year.

News of his death still came as a shock, however, with an initial statement being confirmed by his old band mate Marc Riley on 6Music.

Social media immediately lit up, and it was heartening to see the impact that The Fall's music has had, even in places where it might not be evident.

We're working on an in-depth salute to Mark E. Smith's life and work, but for now here's a few tributes.

So so sad to hear that we’ve lost Mark E Smith. A true uncompromising musical maverick. A genius, a curmudgeon and someone whose company it was an honour to share. So long M.E.S x x x pic.twitter.com/aZFGNXZuRW — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) January 24, 2018

Of the many reasons to love Mark E. Smith the fact that back in the day he would relentlessly greet Morrissey with a cheery 'Hello Steven!' has to be right up there. — John Niven (@NivenJ1) January 24, 2018

Mark E.Smith R.I.P. — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 25, 2018

I have a Mark E Smith story actually. Back in the day Suede got asked to support The Fall on a couple of dates. To a man we were massive fans and VERY excited to be asked. Everyone told us he could be rough on support bands but he was great. Lots of time to soundcheck. (1) — Mat Osman (@matosman) January 24, 2018

Oh man. Mark E Smith. One of my biggest heroes. Had a nightmare interviewing him (of course) but then he put me in a song. So sharp, clever and untouchably cool. Thanks for the music, MES. — Lauren Laverne (@laurenlaverne) January 24, 2018

Saddened to hear of Mark E Smith passing today. Sending love and peace to his family and listening to The Fall all afternoon... RIP Mark. pic.twitter.com/3uSAVPrxub — Third Man Records (@thirdmanrecords) January 24, 2018

He WAS much appreciated. https://t.co/RVhE0SJveE Mark E Smith, who has died. — stuart murdoch (@nee_massey) January 24, 2018

RIP Mark E Smith pic.twitter.com/4BezoJzeQz — PIXIES (@PIXIES) January 24, 2018

Mark, me old mucker... you will be sorely missed! The North will rise again! RIP. Love Hooky x — Peter Hook (@peterhook) January 24, 2018

God help us. RIP Mark E Smith pic.twitter.com/55ooBvnpbt — gorillaz (@gorillaz) January 24, 2018

Alas, the great Mark E Smith has passed away. Not merely a legend of indie music, but someone who, for me, was a gateway into that very genre. Will be blasting the A Sides album all week now. The Fall are no more, long live the Fall! pic.twitter.com/rsxFybINmn — edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 24, 2018

A unique maverick musician dies and every journo writes about themselves in relation to MES. Ignore all the bullshit. Get your Fall albums out and immerse yourself in the greatness of the band and the sublime genius of Mark E Smith — Kevin Cummins (@KCMANC) January 24, 2018

