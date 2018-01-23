Mark E. Smith

Tributes Pour In For Mark E. Smith

Gorillaz, Liam Gallagher, Tim Burgess, and countless artists pay their respects...
Robin Murray
News
25 · 01 · 2018

Robin Murray / / 25 · 01 · 2018
0

A host of artists have paid their respects following the news of Mark E. Smith's passing.

The Fall's iconoclastic frontman had been in poor health for some time, forcing the cancellation of the band's American tour last year.

News of his death still came as a shock, however, with an initial statement being confirmed by his old band mate Marc Riley on 6Music.

Social media immediately lit up, and it was heartening to see the impact that The Fall's music has had, even in places where it might not be evident.

We're working on an in-depth salute to Mark E. Smith's life and work, but for now here's a few tributes.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine

The Fall
Mark E. Smith
-

Follow Clash: