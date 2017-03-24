Tributes Pour In For Jóhann Jóhannsson

Tributes are pouring in for Iceland composer Jóhann Jóhannsson.

The musician's work operated in the nexus between modern classical and electronics, an entrancing, highly creative realm.

Releasing a string of acclaimed albums, it was Jóhann Jóhannsson's work as a soundtrack artist that brought him to wider prominence.

Crafting the score for films such as The Theory Of Everything, the Icelandic artist gained Oscar and Golden Globe nominations, but always shunned the limelight.

News of his passing emerged online over the weekend - here's a few tributes both those touched by his work.

RIP Johann johhannson

So incredibly sad

His work was so powerful kicking life into big films! influencing so many and making people realise their shit was stock.

loss of a great film composer https://t.co/DPwKqwfIOW — Geoff Barrow (@jetfury) February 10, 2018

So sad to hear about Johan Jóhannsson passing away. What an incredible talent. My love and thoughts are with his friends and family. — stuart braithwaite (@plasmatron) February 10, 2018

devastated about the loss of our peer @JohannJohannss — such a fine and truly inspirational human being. it was only last night that i put on The Sun’s Gone Dim And The Sky’s Turned Black, not knowing... sending my deepest condolences to his beloved ones x https://t.co/pEXUm0SSZe — Thor Robert Raths (@robertraths) February 10, 2018

I'm saddned to hear of the passing of Johann Johannson. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and loved ones. https://t.co/7YmgoGBZ89 — Clint Mansell (@iamclintmansell) February 10, 2018

Awful news about Johann. His thoughtful and moving work survives him. Going to listen to the beautiful Virðulegu Forsetar now. https://t.co/MnD5zi7LJ6 — Max Richter (@maxrichtermusic) February 10, 2018

I am devastated by the news of Jóhann Jóhannsson. Personally, professionally, and for the world. He was a beacon. A guiding light. This is a reminder that life is nothing more than a collection of our days. Here's to our attempt to live them fully... Heart broken... — DERU (@_deru) February 10, 2018

A 35mm photo I took of Jóhann Jóhannsson visiting the set of Mandy. Was honored his music would be in the movie. Talking about music & film with him was the best. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/6pXkCWgTOt — Aaron Stewart-Ahn (@somebadideas) February 10, 2018

We’re saddened to learn that the composer Jóhann Jóhannsson has died at the age of just 48. Jóhann created the beautiful music for The Miners’ Hymns, Bill Morrison’s testament to the Durham Coalfield.



From the film, here's Jóhann’s The Cause of Labour is the Hope of the World. pic.twitter.com/5y6f6WHF8Z — Durham Miners (@DurhamMiners) February 10, 2018

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.