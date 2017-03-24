Tributes Pour In For Jóhann Jóhannsson

Johann Johannson

Robin Murray
11 · 02 · 2018

Tributes are pouring in for Iceland composer Jóhann Jóhannsson.

The musician's work operated in the nexus between modern classical and electronics, an entrancing, highly creative realm.

Releasing a string of acclaimed albums, it was Jóhann Jóhannsson's work as a soundtrack artist that brought him to wider prominence.

Crafting the score for films such as The Theory Of Everything, the Icelandic artist gained Oscar and Golden Globe nominations, but always shunned the limelight.

News of his passing emerged online over the weekend - here's a few tributes both those touched by his work.

