Tributes Pour In For Charles Bradley

Tributes are pouring in for soul artist Charles Bradley.
The singer found fame last in life, spotted by Daptone Records in 2002 following a life spent largely on the sidelines.
It was this background that seemed to imbue the soul artist's work with such humanity - a warm, tender spirit, he seemed to cherish each moment.
Sadly passing away yesterday (September 24th), Charles Bradley's life and work sparked a wave of tributes.
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Charles Bradley. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time pic.twitter.com/FFqQ1K1pX5— Charles Bradley (@Charles_Bradley) September 23, 2017
RIP to our dear brother Charles Bradley. Your heart was too big for this planet. See you on the other side. We love you.— Antibalas (@Antibalas) September 23, 2017
RIP the legend Charles Bradley @DaptoneRecords— Gilles Peterson (@gillespeterson) September 23, 2017
No! RIP Charles Bradley. One of my favourite artists— Ghostpoet (@ghostpoet) September 23, 2017
RIP Charles Bradley. Will live forever in the Underground Garage.— Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) September 23, 2017
Charles Bradley R.I.P. Loved his soul version of "Changes".https://t.co/p4h1pA1MTr— Geezer Butler (@GZRMusic) September 24, 2017
I've had the honor of being completely and utterly blown off stage by both of these sweethearts. RIP Charles Bradley. We miss you, Sharon! pic.twitter.com/QUdCugUw3R— Neko Case (@NekoCase) September 23, 2017
Charles Bradley in conversation with myself. This is one tribute I never wanted to https://t.co/7uyllDp1q5 my friend pic.twitter.com/PvdzrXj1zL— Craig Charles (@CCfunkandsoul) September 23, 2017
