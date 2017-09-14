Tributes Pour In For Charles Bradley

The Screaming Eagle Of Soul has passed...
Charles Bradley

Tributes are pouring in for soul artist Charles Bradley.

The singer found fame last in life, spotted by Daptone Records in 2002 following a life spent largely on the sidelines.

It was this background that seemed to imbue the soul artist's work with such humanity - a warm, tender spirit, he seemed to cherish each moment.

Sadly passing away yesterday (September 24th), Charles Bradley's life and work sparked a wave of tributes.

