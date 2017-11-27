Trevor Jackson's 'BOUNDRY ECHOES' Exposes Analogue Pathways

Trevor Jackson has stood at the forefront of electronic innovation for over 30 years.

A true inspiration, the British artist - producer is such a prosaic term for work of this nature - continually asks questions, both of himself and the forms he is working with.

The Pre- series provides a platform for Trevor Jackson to delve into his archive, bringing together work has had completed but been unable to release for one reason or another.

New album 'DESIGN YOUR DREAMS' arrives on December 15th, and it captures a period of analogue inspiration between 2010 and 2014 under the bracket of DARK THEY WERE AND GOLDEN EYED.

It's a wonderful selection of rich, exploratory work, with Trevor Jackson's somnambulist recordings beaming vintage hardware out into the inky night.

Uncompromising in its aesthetic, the material on 'DESIGN YOUR DREAMS' is lucid and often extremely beautiful, with Clash able to share a real jewel.

'BOUNDRY ECHOES' is split across the LP, and it's gathers in excerpt form here: bubbling synths allowed to echo into abstraction, these sub-aqueous realms seem to conjure an entire nexus of electronic possibility.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.