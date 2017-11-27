Trentemøller Picks Out Some Danish Talent To Watch

Trentemøller has always sought to champion Danish arts.

Based in Copenhagen, the electronic artist has continually offered his fellow Danes a platform, pushing them to international recognition.

Dutch showcase event Eurosonic Noorderslag returns in January, and the spotlight nation this year is (drum-roll...) Denmark!

It couldn't come at a better time for the Nordic nation, with Denmark's bustling creative scene boasting all manner of mavericks, vagabonds, and hidden geniuses.

Ahead of the festival Trentemøller picks out a few Danish artists you simply need to know about...

- - -

- - -

We Like We - ‘I’



I adore the unique sonic universe you immediately fall into when you hear We like We. The classic strings used in ways not easy to put into any specific genre (I love that!) creates a kind of abstract but still very melodic vibe. Go see them live!

- - -

Iceage - 'Glassy Eyed, Dormant And Veiled'



Raw and with no compromise! I hear some Gun Club in this great track but still they have their own style especially with the charismatic Elias in front. I really dig their melodies and sound and I can’t wait to hear new stuff from them!

Pardans - 'When Come The Rats'

This is a new band to me. I like the anarchistic approach they have to their music. A lot of raw energy, complex rhythm patterns mixed with a punky attitude and sax! I can imagine it will be quite an experience to see them live.

- - -

Ellis May - 'Father'



It’s not often I hear a new original and unique voice coming out of Denmark, but I really dig Ellis May. I had the same goosebump feeling listening to her music as when I heard Danish artist Marie Fisker the first time! 'Father' is a very touching song.

- - -

Eurosonic Noorderslag runs between January 17th - 20th.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.